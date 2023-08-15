Drake defends female fan after tussle with male concertgoer

The "Nice for What" rapper, currently on a co-headlining tour with 21 Savage to support their joint album, had a couple of fans at his show Saturday who both wanted his towel.

Loading the player...

Drake is a man who’s defending his fans.

At a show Saturday on the Los Angeles stop during his It’s All a Blur Tour, the “Rich Flex” rapper came to a female concert-goer’s defense after her tussle with a male concertgoer at the Kia Forum.

Drake (center) tossed fans a towel he’d wiped his face with at a Saturday concert. He defended a woman in a tug-of-war with a man over it. Here, the rapper attends his “Till Death Do Us Part” rap battle in October 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As The Huffington Post reported, footage from the exchange at the concert went viral on social media, with fans chiming in about the heated exchange. In the clip, the Grammy Award-winning MC is walking backstage following his performance when he wipes his sweaty face with a towel, then throws it into the audience.

A female fan caught Drake’s towel just as a man next to her did. What followed was a tug-of-war between the pair, with the man trying to grab the towel from the equally determined woman who also clutched it.

Drake caught sight of the exchange and immediately began confronting the guy for trying to grab the towel from her. As his security team ushered him backstage, the rapper yelled, “I’mma send someone up there.”

Check out the clip here.

As theGrio previously shared, the “Nice for What” rapper kicked off his It’s All a Blur Tour this summer. The co-headlining outing also stars 21 Savage in support of their joint album, “Her Loss.”

The arena tour has been quite the success for Drake, according to Hypebeast. With his recent shows in Washington, D.C., he became the first rapper to “earn at least $5 million USD in revenue from a single arena concert” in America, the website reported.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!