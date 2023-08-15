Keke Palmer and Usher announce surprise single weeks after Vegas drama

Earlier this summer a video of the two singers at Usher's Las Vegas residency prompted a strong reaction from Palmer's boyfriend, leading to an involved and rabid conversation online about the couple.

Loading the player...

Keke Palmer and Usher are joining forces. Weeks after the viral video between the two took the internet by storm, they are coming together for a new single, “Boyfriend.”

The clip, which both Palmer and Usher shared to their social media accounts, previews a music video starring the “Snack” singer. Usher sings, “Somebody said that your boyfriend is lookin’ for me” in the song set to drop on Aug. 16.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The musical drop is a bit of a meta moment for the two singers, as they were both involved in major headlines earlier this summer when Palmer attended the “Confessions” singer’s Las Vegas residency.

As theGrio previously reported, Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, found himself under fire from Palmer’s fans after he publicly criticized the outfit she wore to the concert that was seen in a clip widely shared on the internet. In the clip, Palmer danced with Usher in a black sheer dress over a black bodysuit as he sang his hit ballad, “There Goes My Baby.”

Jackson tweeted “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” and received immediate backlash from fans questioning his intentions with the post. He said, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

The moment sparked an online conversation around gender roles as well as relationships in Hollywood, while Palmer has remained relatively quiet regarding the situation outside of comments made in a recent profile with The Cut.

“Do you, new moms. Do you,” Palmer said in the profile. “Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!