USDA says it is investing in the growth of 19 HBCUs

Funding provided to eligible schools will support various initiatives, such as curriculum design, materials development, and student recruitment and retention.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest over $33 million to assist capacity-building initiatives at 19 historically Black institutions and universities.

The funding from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will support 82 research, extension, and educational initiatives at the HBCUs established as 1890 land-grant institutions, according to The Times and Democrat.

“The nation’s 1890 land-grant universities are uniquely positioned to advance fundamental sciences as well as translational research and development in support of agriculture,” said NIFA Director Dr. Manjit K. Misra, “and this funding will increase their capacity to continue their invaluable work.”

Florida A&M University is among 19 HBCUs that will receive funding from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist capacity-building initiatives.

Universities that will receive funding through the program include Alabama A&M University, South Carolina State, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, and Kentucky State University.

Funding provided to eligible schools will support various initiatives, such as curriculum design, materials development, faculty development, student recruitment and retention, and support for developing extension programs.

Langston University, Lincoln University of Missouri, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University, and West Virginia State University will also receive funds.

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said the work the colleges will undertake due to the investment will have an impact beyond the confines of their laboratories and classrooms. She noted that by making this commitment, the Biden-Harris administration is assisting in delivering practical, workable solutions to strengthen our food system while inspiring the next generation of scholars and scientists who will aid in addressing future agricultural difficulties.

“USDA looks forward to the impact these visionary projects will have in improving the supply of affordable, safe, nutritious and accessible food and agricultural products,” added Misra, “while fostering economic development and rural prosperity in America.”

The significant investment comes as Black farmers accuse the USDA and the Biden-Harris administration of failing to support them despite their promises.

John Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, previously told theGrio’s Eboni K. Williams that white people always find a way to avoid providing the resources promised to Black people in this country, specifically Black farmers.

He noted they were promised a 120% debt reduction for qualifying Black farmers and other farmers of color, which entails a 100% tax cut, a 20% tax payment — but Congress reversed it on Biden’s direction.

“We need him to use the stroke of the pen to help get around the issues that are facing America’s Black farmers,” said Boyd at the time. “And, you know, why wasn’t it the same outrage when this administration went back on his word to do that? We’re always overlooked … And we were the nation’s first Black occupation here in the country for Black people.”

