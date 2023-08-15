White parent’s racial discrimination lawsuit over school’s anti-racism initiatives post-George Floyd dismissed

The father alleged the school district had engaged in "a campaign of open racial discrimination" in some programming since 2020, making it difficult for his son and other students to learn.

A federal court judge in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit from a parent who claimed his son was subjected to discrimination because he was white, ruling that it lacked standing.

In a lawsuit filed last year, a Mountain Lakes father identified as B.L. claimed the Morris County school district engaged in “a campaign of open racial discrimination” in some programming since June 6, 2020, making it difficult for his son and other students to learn, according to Patch.

Michael J. Fetherman, superintendent of the Mountain Lakes School District, expressed his satisfaction with the federal court’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit and his excitement about returning “to what we do best — the education of our children.”

Former Mountain Lakes High School Principal Frank Sanchez allegedly distributed a brochure to parents and a film to students after George Floyd’s death. The pamphlet analyzed institutional racism worldwide and promoted political activism supporting anti-racist philosophy.

“The programming includes, without limitation, shibboleths such as ‘white children are receiving coded and sometimes direct messages that all the time about their racial superiority,’” the lawsuit states, Patch reported, “and that MLSD needs to ‘teach about white peoples roles in perpetuating racism.’”

The unidentified parent claimed the school district “forced a racial political ideology” on its students, breaching their constitutional right to be free from racial or race-based discrimination.

The lawsuit also accused Sanchez, the former principal, of inciting pupils to participate in Black Lives Matter demonstrations by referring to them as a “call to arms.”

In response, B.L. demanded that the Morris County district stop sponsoring initiatives suggesting racism, systemic injustice or white privilege.

The lawsuit also contended that the district shouldn’t be allowed to apply for or receive federal funding until the claimed “racially discriminatory practices” stop.

After filing the suit, the father said he and the other plaintiffs, who had been recognized on social media and in the neighborhood, had come under attack.

Judge Jessica S. Allen initially dismissed the case in February, citing the requirement that they submit an amended complaint exposing their identities. B.L. did not comply, instead submitting the current appeal and motion to stay.

Judge John Michael Vazquez threw out the case on Aug. 8, asserting that B.L. lacked standing because his son was an adult now and could file his own lawsuit. He added the son could only resolve issues by launching a new case under his real name.

