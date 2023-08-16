Drew Sidora on father’s passing, battle with Alzheimer’s: ‘You’re never prepared for the inevitable’

The reality TV star shared the news on her social media accounts alongside a reel of photos and videos of her late father.

Drew Sidora’s father has passed away. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared the news on her official social media accounts, writing to her fans, “You’re never prepared for the inevitable.”

Sidora’s post consisted of video footage of her father, Dr. Robert Jordan, and her family over the years, set to Luther Vandross’ hit song “Dance with My Father.” She wrote to her followers, “It is with tears flowing, I announce that my father Dr. Robert A. Jordan has made his transition into Heaven. As my mom says, He fought a good fight and finished his race, with a smile on his face he picked up his crown at Heaven’s Gate!”

Drew Sidora is mourning the loss of her father, Dr. Robert A. Jordan, who died this month. Here, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star attends the September 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

She went on to thank her fans for allowing her to share her journey with her father and his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. “Thank you to all of you constantly messaging and writing me, sharing your own personal experiences with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia,” she wrote, saying that she is “forever connected” with those fans.

The post goes on to detail his career as a pediatrician in Chicago, writing that he was, “passionate about helping people, saving lives and providing quality healthcare to those in the indigent community.”

As People reported, Sidora’s post saw plenty of love from her “RHOA” co-stars. Mainstay Kandi Burruss wrote underneath the post, “I’m praying for strength for you and your family. 🙏🏾,” and Kenya Moore added, “😢😢😢 my prayers to your family during this time. 🙏🏾.”

Porsha Williams, who left the series in 2021, also showed support, writing, “I’m so sorry! I will Pray for you and your family 😞💔🙏🏾.”

