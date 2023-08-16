Jazmine Sullivan drops out of Afropunk Brooklyn following mother’s death, Teyana Taylor to replace her

Sullivan is also dropping out of this month's Atlanta Funk Fest, with Marsha Ambrosius getting added to its lineup.

Jazmine Sullivan is no longer headlining the 2023 Afropunk Brooklyn Festival later this month. The singer is dropping out following the recent death of her mother, and Afropunk has announced that Teyana Taylor will now headline.

Sullivan announced via a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The two-time Grammy Award winner wrote that she will also cancel her performance at the Atlanta Funk Festival, scheduled the weekend before Afropunk.

“Grief has its own rhythm,” Sullivan posted. “And it’s essential to honor our emotions and moments of mourning.” Sullivan’s mother died on July 22 at age 64 following a four-year bout with breast cancer, according to People.

Jazmine Sullivan winner for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album poses in the winners photo room during the “64th Annual GRAMMY Awards” on April 3, 2022, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Afropunk expressed its support for Sullivan in its official announcement of her departure. “Her artistry and presence have always been an inspiration to us, and we stand by her as she navigates through this moment.”

The 2023 Afropunk Brooklyn: Circus of Soul takes place on Aug. 26 and 27. The festival is moving from its longtime location of Commodore Barry Park to Greenpoint Terminal Market. Flying Lotus and Joey Bada$$ are also scheduled to headline the long-running alternative Black music and cultural festival.

Sullivan expressed her full support of Taylor’s forthcoming performance. “While I won’t be with you at Afropunk this time, I’m thrilled to pass the baton to the incredibly talented Teyana Taylor,” Sullivan wrote. “She’s a force of nature, and I know she’ll bring her magic to the stage.”

Last month, Taylor was scheduled as a co-headliner of the Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) on July 29 on Randall’s Island in New York City. On July 28, hours before the festival began, HFC canceled all performances due to the area’s heat issues and poor air quality. A$AP Ferg and Wyclef Jean were the festival’s other headliners.

The Atlanta Funk Fest added singer Marsha Ambrosius to its lineup on Wednesday.

