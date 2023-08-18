Black icons dominate Harper’s Bazaar’s 2023 Icons issue

From Teyana Taylor and Angel Reese to state representatives, Harper Bazaar’s 2023 Icons list highlights Black excellence across industries.

This week, Harper’s Bazaar announced its 2023 “Bazaar Icons,” and guess what? More than half of this year’s honorees are Black. Spotlighting 14 people who are “helping shift narratives, open doors, and reshape the culture,” the portfolio of predominantly Black trailblazers appears in the publication’s September issue.

(Left to right) Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat and Angel Reese pose for Harper’s Bazaar’s 2023 Icons issue (Photo: Mario Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar)

“What struck me most about the subjects in this year’s portfolio is how many of them are outliers,” said Samira Nasr, Harper’s Bazaar’s Editor-in-Chief. “They are people who have each found a way to break into the mainstream current of their respective fields, but they have each also altered or redirected that current in a way that has transformed it for all those who come after them. This entire issue is a celebration of people who are not just doing the work but also changing a culture and clearing a path for future generations.”

This year’s icons are visionaries using their talents to captivate, inspire and, most importantly, shape the present moment while leaving their marks and potentially making history. Meet the Black Icons from Harper’s Bazaar’s 2023 roundup:

Teyana Taylor | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons Singer, actress, producer, director, and more, Teyana Taylor is still evolving after years in the entertainment industry. From choreographing Beyoncé's "Ring the Alarm" music video to creating platinum-selling records, Taylor has left her mark as a musician and performer. As the star retired from her music career, Taylor stepped into her pseudonym "Spike Tey" by launching an all-female production company, "The Aunties Production," in which she showcased her talents as a video director, producer, and creative director. Angel Reese | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons Since leading her team to victory with a historic win in the NCAA National Championship, Louisiana State University basketball player Angel Reese captivated fans with her charisma on and off the court. Known as the "Bayou Barbie," Reese has become one of the top-earning college athletes through NIL (name, image and likeness) endorsements. "I've always been confident. I am unapologetic," Reese tells Harper's Bazaar. "I stay firm on what I believe in, and, being a Black woman, I can do whatever I put my mind to." Doja Cat | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons During her rise to stardom, Doja Cat has always been unapologetically herself. From her musical blend of rap, pop, disco and punk to her provocative sartorial choices, Doja Cat's uniqueness captivated fans and catapulted her to stardom. As she pushes back against the prototype of mainstream fame, Doja Cat tells Harper's Bazaar: "I don't feel like a lost little teen … I feel like a woman who is coming into her own." Nia DaCosta | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons Writer and director Nia DaCosta's rapid ascension in Hollywood has been historic, as the award-winning writer-director of "Little Woods" also became the first Black female filmmaker to have a film debut at No.1 for 2021's "Candyman." DaCosta, who incorporates sociocultural layers into her storytelling, tells Harper's Bazaar: "As I came into myself as a young black woman, I realized there's a whole type of person and human experience that is just not on-screen. That really pushed me toward what I do now, which is tell stories about people you don't often see stories about." Leila Mottley | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons At 21 years old, Leila Mottley became a New York Times bestselling author, the youngest person to be nominated for a Booker Prize, and was featured in Oprah Winfrey's book club. Mottley made her writing debut with the novel "Nightcrawling," a book exploring gentrification, abuse and corruption through the eyes of a Black teenager in Oakland, Calif. "My work is propelled by the idea of silences and what it looks like to lean into discomfort and into the spaces that we are afraid to talk about," said Mottley, per Harper's Bazaar. "We only grow and evolve when we're uncomfortable." Justin Jones & Justin J. Pearson | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons In April, Republican Tennessee House members voted to oust Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson for an in-chamber protest advocating for stricter gun control after a tragic mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School which killed six people, including three children. Despite efforts to expel them, Jones and Pearson were swiftly reinstated by local authorities, subsequently winning re-election in August. While "the Justins'" journey is inspiring, it also highlighted the divisive strain within American institutions and its potential to impede vital progress. Zaya Wade | Harper's Bazaar's 2023 Icons At just 16 years old, Zaya Wade serves as an inspiration for trans children and the LGBTQ+ community. The eldest daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade came out as transgender at the age of 12 under the judgemental eye of social media. Today, Zaya Wade hopes to leverage her platform to guarantee visibility and acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals of every generation by documenting the ups and downs of her own journey.

