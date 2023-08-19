Watch: Five cultural references from Victoria Monét’s ‘On My Mama’ music video

Monét's latest single has people praising the singer on Black Twitter

Loading the player...

Singer Victoria Monét dropped the music video for “On My Mama,” her latest single. Directed by Child and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, fans have expressed their love for the video and support for the crooner from Sacramento, Cali., and her team.

Screenshot of Victoria Monét in latest video.

One person said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We’ve been saying for a while ‘bring back real music videos’ and here it is. A well thought out, studied, choreographed video with cultural references to Black Southern culture. She’s always been the one but this is Victoria Monet’s standout moment.”

Check out the video above for five cultural moments that’s got Black Twitter talking!

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!