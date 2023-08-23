Watch: Money Moves with Dawn Kelly, founder of The Nourish Spot

The smoothie bar owner explains how The Nourish Spot came about and gives advice to anyone thinking of starting their own business.

Located in South Jamaica Queens, New York, The Nourish Spot is a healthy food and beverage restaurant offering items that have the power to fight off diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Founder Dawn Kelly says it was important to provide healthy options in her community because her location is considered a food desert.

After getting let go from her corporate role in 2015, Kelly established the enterprise due to her own health scares. Never owning her own venture, the smoothie bar owner realized she would benefit from taking a multitude of business classes.

The Nourish Spot, the smoothie bar owned by Dawn Kelly (above), is a healthy food and beverage restaurant offering items that have the power to fight off diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Kelly was later accepted in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, an investment initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs by providing them with greater access to education, capital and support service. It allowed her to have a better understanding of how to grow a successful business.

It’s been eight years — and the rest is history.

Kelly says having your own business is not as easy as it seems, noting that “social media sometimes makes things seem more simple than they are. It is immensely challenging.” Her advice for anyone who envisions taking the chance is even if you’re afraid, throw caution to the wind, and just do it.

“Do it afraid,” she says.

