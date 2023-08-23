Tennessee TV host proposed to on air

A Tennessee news anchor surprised his girlfriend and colleague with an on-air proposal that has gone viral, People reports.

Cornelia Nicholson was recording a segment for NBC affiliate WRCB when her boyfriend, Riley Nagel, appeared on set with a flower bouquet and popped the question.

Screenshot of Cornelia Nicholson during surprise proposal with Riley Nagel. (Credit: YouTube/Local 3 News)

“I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here, since we met in news,” said Nagel, who also works at WRCB as a reporter, People reports. “Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me?”

A visibly emotional Nicholson responded, “I’m going to cry!”

The couple met nearly four years ago while working at a different news station in Montana.

“You’re so bright, and you always light up a room when you come in and make everyone laugh,” Nagel told Nicholson during the proposal.

Nagel also praised Nicholson for “always pushing me to do better in news and in other aspects in my life.”

“You’re one of the reasons, or pretty much the main reason I’m still in news today,” he said in the clip.

Nicholson posted footage of the emotional moment on TikTok this week, with the caption: “Still at a loss for words,” she wrote.

The video has accumulated 4.6 million views.

“The absolute sweetest thing ever. I wish you both so much happiness,” one person commented on Local 3 News’ YouTube video of the proposal.

Another person added, “… very good job sir, beautiful couple, congratulations and many blessings to your marriage in the future.”

In a subsequent news segment, Nagel joked, “They don’t call me the romance reporter for nothing!”

Although Nagel said Nicholson “had some hints” about what was happening during the life-changing moment, she was unaware she would introduce her own proposal during the news segment.

Nicholson noted in the caption for her TikTok post that the surprise left her speechless.

“@Riley Nagel hid this so well,” she wrote. “I am so excited for our future together.”

