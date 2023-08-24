Kevin Hart in a wheelchair after racing NFL star Stevan Ridley

The comedian said he "can't walk" after racing the athlete to settle a debate over who is faster.

Kevin Hart is temporarily in a wheelchair after suffering injuries while racing an NFL star.

He shared the news on Instagram on Aug. 23, saying he cannot walk due to tearing muscles in his hip and thigh. Hart explains in the clip how he recently raced 34-year-old Stevan Ridley, former running back for the New England Patriots.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Hart said in the video.

“To all my men, women out there who are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it,” he added, TODAY.com reports.

“I’m in a wheelchair.”

Hart continued. “Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my a– down,” he said, referencing the race.

Hart said he “can’t walk” after racing Ridley to settle a debate over who is faster.

“Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart said, adding, “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy. We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s—,” Hart said before explaining the extent of hsi injuries.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.”

Hart’s video has more than 5 million views.

Hart captioned the video post, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f**k am I doing???? I blew my s**t…. I’m done. FML.”

Hart previously suffered severe injuries from a serious car accident in September 2019 that left him with three fractures. He had to undergo emergency surgery and months of rehabilitation.