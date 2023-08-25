Savannah honors basketball star Flau’jae Johnson with intersection dedication

In April, Rep. Carl Gilliard introduced the resolution naming the intersection after Johnson in the Georgia General Assembly.

Loading the player...

A street dedication took place for Savannah native and Louisiana State University basketball star Flau’jae Johnson on Thursday, WJCL reports.

The intersection at Abercorn and West Montgomery Cross Road is now named the Flau’jae Johnson Intersection in honor of the rapper and National Champion basketball star.

Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2023, in New Orleans. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

“This is actually unbelievable, my own intersection,” said Johnson at the street-naming ceremony, according to WJCL. “I used to drive on this intersection so many times with my grandma, so coming back and forth from school to be able to see it and my name on it, and everybody in Savannah is going to see it, it’s amazing.”

In April, Rep. Carl Gilliard introduced the resolution naming the intersection after Johnson in the Georgia General Assembly. It passed unanimously in both chambers of the state legislature.

Johnson is the youngest Georgian to receive a street designation, WJCL reports.

“That’s a big deal,” she said. Johnson’s mom and manager, Kia J. Brooks, said the moment “is ingrained in history.”

“This is forever,” said Brooks, per WJCL. “The deals can have all the success and leave, but this will always be forever, not that it would ever leave, but I’m just saying this is forever.”

Johnson donated $10,000 to Savannah’s Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in July and basketball shoes, uniforms, backpacks, and other items worth $100,000. In an interview with News 3, she said her work in her hometown is far from over.

“You know there’s a lot of underprivileged kids in Savannah, Georgia, so I want to really build a resource center to help them, keep them on track and just be a pillar in the community and really make some day-to-day change,” Johnson said.

In just one year with LSU, Johnson won a National Championship, signed a record deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, and earned millions in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships, Revolt reports.

In a new interview with the outlet, Johnson explained how she stays motivated following her successful first year at LSU.

“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities. I still don’t feel like I accomplished anything just yet. I am just trying to get better, mentally and physically. I just want to be the best version of myself,” Johnson said.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too.