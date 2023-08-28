DeSantis appoints first members to task force for potential Black history museum in Florida

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has recently come under fire over the state of Florida's new criteria for teaching Black history in classrooms.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly taking steps to establish a museum of Black history in his state.

Democratic state Rep. Bruce Antone first suggested a museum to celebrate Black history and culture in Florida in March. According to Bay News 9, the state House and Senate unanimously approved the legislation, and DeSantis added his signature in May.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, DeSantis named the first three task force members who will handle the construction and operation of the facility. He revealed his picks as Republican state Rep. Berny Jacques, Altony Lee, interim assistant vice chancellor of public affairs for the Board of Governors of the State University System, and Brian Butler, chief executive officer of JCB Construction, Inc.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for president, speaks to a crowd on June 2 in Gilbert, South Carolina. The governor is reportedly taking steps to establish a museum of Black history in his state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“My main task on this task force is emphasize that Black history is part of American history,” said Jacques, who asserted that history has always been his passion. “My focus will be to make sure that this is a museum that all can have pride in and come in and to see the contributions of Black Americans here in the state of Florida.”

In addition to the governor, the Sunshine State’s speaker of the house and the senate president will each appoint three members to the task force. The legislation mandates that at least three of the nine task force members must have more than five years of expertise as tenured history professors at state universities or in related specializations such as archive preservation, research or architectural design.

The Black history museum, per the enacted legislation, will discuss the state of Florida’s history of slavery and segregation, highlight notable African Americans and honor the sacrifices of Black soldiers, such as the Tuskegee Airmen.

The measure also mandates that the building feature banquet facilities, a performing arts theater and conference spaces.

DeSantis and certain Republican legislators have been under fire in recent months for the state’s new criteria for teaching Black history in classrooms and prohibiting public colleges from funding diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives.

In May, the NAACP released a travel warning for Florida, alleging that the state is “openly hostile toward people of color” and undervalues the achievements of African Americans.

Rep. Jacques stated that he disagreed with the NAACP’s criticisms of his state, noting that the museum intends to create a unified environment.

“We need to make sure that we’re teaching all of the history,” said Jacques, Bay News 9 reported. “Here’s the facts, here are the exhibits, go visit it and see some of the great things that occurred in Florida and the contributions of Black Americans in Florida. A lot of times, it gets totally overlooked.”

