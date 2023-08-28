Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 female R&B singers of all time?

Let's talk about the leading ladies of R&B. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Alexandria Ikomoni share their thoughts on the top three female R&B singers ever.

R&B music is good for the soul. It can make you feel in love; it can get you through heartbreak, and it can motivate you to keep going for your dreams. Within this genre, there are staple singers who have set the tone and made timeless music, like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston — then you have the new school, like Alicia Keys and Jhene Aiko, who are moving the pendulum forward.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Alexandria Ikomoni share their top three female R&B singers of all time.

