New Netflix docu-series ‘Ladies First’ highlights women’s contributions to hip-hop

Filmmaker dream hampton drops by to discuss her four-part docu-series putting a spotlight on the talented array of women in hip-hop.

Loading the player...

Hip-hop just turned 50 years old, and while there is no doubt that women have played a major role in hip-hop music, when it comes to the credit given to MCs, it’s also no doubt that they are too often overlooked and left out of history. A four-part Netflix docu-series that premiered this month, “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” dives into the contributions made by these unquestionable talents. Filmmaker dream hampton joins the show to talk more about her new project.

Learn more about “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” from the clip above, and tune in to “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!