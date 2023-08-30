Rick Ross’ life to be studied at Georgia State University law class

Georgia State Law will offer "The Legal Life of Rick Ross," a course that analyzes the rapper's business practices, starting in the fall. Past subjects have included Steve Harvey and Ludacris.

Rick Ross will be the subject of a forthcoming college course at George State University. This fall semester, the institution’s College of Law will explore the acclaimed MC’s career wins in its “Legal Life”-themed course series.

“The Legal Life of Rick Ross” will teach GSU students about how the “Blowin’ Money Fast” rapper has conducted his business deals outside of the music industry, according to Billboard. The class will analyze his business contracts, get information from the lawyers who helped with them, and go over how to draft and negotiate deals, effectively represent clients, and handle crisis and risk management.

Acclaimed rapper Rick Ross (above) will be the subject of the forthcoming “Legal Life”-themed college course at George State University’s law school this fall. In the past, it has explored the business contracts of stars including Steve Harvey, Kandi Burress and Ludacris. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Ross is well known for accumulating much of his wealth by investing in several businesses, including Checkers restaurants, Luc Belaire and Rap Snacks, to name a few.

“The biggest meets the classroom,” Ross said. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin’.”

Professor Mo Ivory created the “The Legal Life of …” class series in 2019, and its subjects for study in the past have included comedian-“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, actor-rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Xscape member-actress Kandi Burruss. Ivory said in a statement that he felt Ross was the perfect choice for the fall 2023 semester to coincide with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“When I began my research on Ross,” he said, “I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.

Ross is the latest rapper to be the subject of a college course. The University of California, Berkeley, offered a course on Nicki Minaj during its Spring 2023 semester. “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” focused on Minaj’s career in “the context of broader historical-social structures & hip-hop feminisms.”

