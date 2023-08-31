Jasmine Cephas Jones pays tribute to late father, Ron Cephas Jones

The "Hamilton" actress' dad, an acclaimed actor who passed away on Aug. 19, was best known for playing William “Shakespeare” Hill on "This Is Us."

Loading the player...

Jasmine Cephas Jones has honored her recently passed father on social media.

The star of the stage and screen took to Instagram on Wednesday with a post, 11 days after Ron Cephas Jones died, writing to her followers about her grief: “This one is a battle.”

The “Hamilton” star opened up about how she is processing her father’s death accompanying a carousel of photos and videos of him.

Actor Ron Cephas Jones (left) and his actress daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones (right), attend the 2021 Hollywood premiere of “Blindspotting,” which features the latter. She wrote Wednesday of her grief on losing her father, who died this month. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me,” she wrote. “You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father.”

Cephas Jones went on to write about how allowing her to be herself was “the best gift” he gave to her as her father.

“Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens that society can put on us,” she continued. “You understood that. You led me. Mentored me. Gut laughed with me. Cried with me. Sang with me. Celebrated me. Studied with me. Cared for me… and loved me.”

Cephas Jones wrapped up her caption by sharing that while there was more to say, she “does not have any words,” writing, “I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever.”

The 34-year-old Cephas Jones, who originated the role of Peggy Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” currently leads the Starz series, “Blindspotting.” She is set to appear in the upcoming Ava DuVernay project “Caste.”

As theGrio previously reported, Ron Cephas Jones died at the age of 66 on Aug. 19. Best-known for his two-time Emmy Award-winning performance in the popular NBC drama “This Is Us,” the veteran actor passed “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

Ron Cephas Jones’ co-star, Sterling K. Brown, also took to social media with a tribute following the news of his death, calling him “one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!