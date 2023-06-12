DC Young Fly gives poignant speech during partner Jacky Oh’s funeral

Jacky Oh passed away on May 31 after reportedly undergoing a “mommy makeover” in Miami.

DC Young Fly paid tribute to late “Wild ‘N Out” star Jacky Oh during a memorial service in Atlanta over the weekend, Billboard reports.

As theGrio reported, Jacky Oh, 32, passed away on May 31 in Miami after allegedly undergoing a “mommy makeover.” The cause of death is unknown.

The Celebration of Life took place at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 10, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. DC Young Fly shared three children with Jacky Oh — whose real name is Jacklyn Smith. In his touching tribute at the funeral, he jokingly confessed that he was trying to have at least “seven more” kids with the influencer.

Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

“I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God granted me that strength to have three,” the comedian said, Billboard reports.

DC Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of “Wild ‘N Out” when he received the news of Jacky Oh’s death.

“You didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us,” he said at the memorial.

The two first connected in 2015 during their time on “Wild ‘N Out.” After Smith exited the series, she started a lip gloss line and sold real estate, theGrio reported.

The entertainer shared a loving tribute to his longtime partner on Instagram days after her passing.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality [sic] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he added.

On Instagram, he shared a video of highlights from the funeral. In the comments, “Wild ‘N Out” host Nick Cannon wrote, “Such a beautiful ceremony Beloved. Witnessed Your Strength today, truly astonishing! Love you my brother!”

Comedian Bill Bellamy added, “You are an incredible young man…..your resilience and poise is amazing…. Real Men are revealed in a storm…..my prayers and condolences to you and your family …… Your children are protected by a King!”

Watch the emotional memorial speech here.

