Watch: Rise in people throwing items at artists while performing

We continue to see people throwing items at artist during live shows

Loading the player...

Concerts and festivals are for us to come together to have a good time and enjoy music from our favorite artists, not to throw items at them on stage and potentially harm them.

Over the summer, Drake’s poetry book: “Titles Ruin Everything” was thrown at him during his show in San Francisco.

Cardi B had a drink thrown at her during a performance in Las Vegas. Latto had an object thrown at her during her set at Rolling Loud Germany, and Sexxy Red cut her performance short at the independent hip-hop festival Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash after people threw things at her on stage.

If it’s not a part of the show, we shouldn’t throw things on stage.

Celebrity bodyguard and founder and CEO of “Big Flexx Security,” Terrance Granger, shared his thoughts on the topic.

Check out the video above for more.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!