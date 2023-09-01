50 Cent throws microphone off stage, allegedly injures woman

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the rapper's "The Final Lap Tour," which is in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Get Rich or Die Tryin’"

Loading the player...

At a recent concert, 50 Cent threw his microphone off the stage, allegedly striking and injuring a woman in the process.

Footage has surfaced online from the incident that took place Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In the clip, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appears to throw two faulty microphones off the stage, the second time with significant force.

50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on Aug.10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Per People, the first mic handed to the rapper was not producing sound, leading him to chuck the microphone to the left of the stage while his guest YG continued to perform. After 50 Cent was handed another faulty mic, he threw it even harder off of the stage.

The rapper was then handed a working microphone before continuing his performance. Per TMZ, the alleged victim, Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, was standing in the production area where the crew was situated during the show when she was struck. Surfaced images of Monegain reveal an open wound on her forehead.

Scott Leemon, 50 Cent’s attorney, told People, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

The “In Da Club” rapper is currently on his “The Final Lap Tour,” which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his first album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!