Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles continue bringing home wins, both winning races in Zurich

Both athletes placed on the podium at the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4 x 100 relay races.

Loading the player...

American sprint champions Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles triumphed Aug. 31 at the Weltklasse Diamond League meet in Zurich, NBC News reports.

Lyles won the 200m in 19.80 seconds, while Richardson won the women’s 100 in 10.88 seconds, marking her third Diamond League victory at the distance this year. She defeated Natasha Morrison and two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah. Both Jamaicans ran in 11.00 seconds.

Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates with Noah Lyles after winning the Women’s 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on Aug. 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“Honestly, just knowing that my training has gotten me here — physically training, mentally training, emotionally training myself — to understand what it takes to finish an entire season and beyond the world championships, everything has been for one, my mind, body, and soul,” Richardson told reporters, per Reuters.

“Everybody wants to beat me and everybody wants the cake and the crown, but I am not giving it to them,” Lyles said in a post-game press conference, according to Daily Mail. “Today, we did not have perfect conditions, it was pretty cold. But a win is a win.’

Thursday’s Diamond League was the first major meet since the world championships ended on Aug. 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Both Lyles and Richardson placed on the podium at the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4 x 100 relay races with Lyles taking home gold medals in all three relays.

Richardson picked up gold in the 100m and 4x100m races. She also won a bronze medal in the 200m final. Lyles time was recorded as one of the fastest in the 200-meter run, placing him second behind Usain Bolt.

I’m standing with Noah on this one !! @LylesNoah the organization have players from different countries but do they compete against different countries. You have to go against the world in order to be a world champion!! https://t.co/UYlEBgKIdg — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) August 28, 2023

Lyles defended his World Championship title after his win in Hungary while mocking the NBA for calling its winners “world champions.”

“What hurts me the most is I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads,’ Lyles said, according to the Daily Mail. ‘World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times. But that ain’t the world.”

When “First Take host Stephen A. Smith caught wind of his remarks, he accused Lyles of being “flagrantly ignorant,” Daily Mail reported Aug. 31.

“First of all, congratulations to your greatness — continue to represent this country the way you did — major props to you,” Smith said of Lyles on ESPN’s “First Take.” “He just came across as flagrantly ignorant. And that needs to be said. The NBA has established itself as a global iconic brand,'” he added.

Several NBA players, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard, also criticized the world champion’s comment, according to the Daily Mail. But Richardson, Lyle’s fellow Team USA teammate, publicly supported him on social media.

“I’m standing with Noah on this one!!” Richardson tweeted, noting that “the organization has players from different countries but do they compete against different countries. You have to go against the world in order to be a world champion!!”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!