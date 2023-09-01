This Labor Day, relax into retail therapy with sales and savings from Black-owned brands

Labor Day, the annual tribute to the American workforce, not only marks the unofficial end of summer but also unleashes a wave of deals and discounts that turn a regular weekend into a shopaholic’s dream — a long weekend where leisure meets savings. So, as most Americans relax and savor that extra day off, here is a list of Black-owned brands offering deals this holiday weekend.

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare line is offering 20% off sitewide. Though some product exclusions apply, shoppers can save on most of the brand’s curly hair must-haves throughout the weekend.

Fenty Beauty

In what the brand calls a “Summer send-off sale,” Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty products are up to 50% off sitewide. And to sweeten the deal, the brand is offering a three-piece gift set with purchases over $80, now through Sept. 4.

Danessa Myricks

From now until Sept. 4, Danessa Myricks Beauty is offering 30% off sitewide with the code LABOR30.

Cay Skin

Winnie Harlow’s suncare brand, Cay Skin, is offering more than just sun protection this Labor Day weekend. In honor of the holiday, the brand is currently hosting a 25% off sale and a “Labor Day mini madness” deal in which shoppers can receive up to four deluxe mini versions of Cay Skin’s Isle glow face lotion with SPF 45 with any purchase.

Pat McGrath Labs

As summer comes to an end, Pat McGrath Labs is offering 30% off purchases over $125 and 20% off purchases under $125.

Bread Beauty Supply

Commonly known as “Bread,” the Black-owned haircare brand is giving shoppers 20% off this weekend when they use the code LaborOfBREAD at checkout.

Nude Barre

Nude Barre is an intimates brand dedicated to bringing representation to an industry that has long excluded people who aren’t “beige.” In honor of the long weekend, the brand has up to 30% off tights, 60% off children’s tights and all tops, and 70% off underwear and socks.

House of LR&C

Until Sept. 5, the House of LR&C, a fashion label created by Ciara and Russell Wilson, is giving shoppers 30% off apparel. This sale includes clothes in the brand’s new arrival, best seller, and sale sections.

Good American

Co-founded by Emma Grede, Good American is celebrating the long weekend with 20% off with the code “TAKE20” and an additional 50% off already marked-down items.

Rebundle

Creating sustainable braiding hair, Rebundle is a brand on a mission to produce less environmental waste while offering chemical-free, itch-free hair. This weekend, shoppers can receive 20% off their purchase with the code “LABORDAY.”

Industrie Africa

An online retail destination for all things African fashion, Industrie Africa aims to advance the narrative surrounding modern African fashion. In the end-of-season sale, consumers can shop brands with up to 50% off, free shipping and $50 off purchases over $600.

Inala

The restorative haircare brand founded by La La Anthony is kicking off the holiday weekend with savings. The code “LDW15” grants shoppers 15% off their purchase; purchases of $75 or more are eligible to receive a free silk scrunchie by entering the code “SCRUNCHIE.”

Macy’s

Select items from Macy’s extensive Black-owned brands’ collection, including jewelry, shoes, and more are featured in the department store chain’s Labor Day deals. Throughout the long weekend, the retailer is offering 25% to 60% off select items, an additional 20% off sale and clearance items, and 15% to 20% off with the code “LABOR.”

