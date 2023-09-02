Black in style: Jason Bolden talks Hollywood strikes and Naomi Campbell talks PLT backlash

This week in Black style, BeautyCon is back, Sergio Hudson will be honored during NYFW, Le Creuset x Shelia Bridges drops, and Lip Bar is now in CVS.

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden is staying afloat during the ongoing Hollywood strikes by being “consistent.” For Bolden, that means making an impact in as many fashion and style arenas as possible.

In a recent Women’s Wear Daily profile, Bolden discusses his upcoming collaboration with JCPenney, which includes a 20-piece menswear collection for the retailer’s J.Ferrar line and a 27-piece womenswear collection for its Worthington line. The menswear collection includes shirts, trousers, suits, and more, ranging from $44 to $169. The womenswear collection will feature knitwear, outerwear, and separates priced between $44 and $199.

Jason Bolden attends the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit by the Tory Burch Foundation at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 05, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation)

As Bolden told WWD, JCPenney was where he had his “first experience with fashion” as a kid tagging along on shopping trips with his family. Returning to the brand as an adult and a collaborator was “actually super fun,” he said.

“In my business, sometimes you get so locked up in the stress of it all that you forget about the fun. But I got to actually really have fun, and I got to reimagine what everyday luxury fashion looks like with JCPenney. It really helped in rebooting and re-sparking my love of design and fashion,” he said.

Bolden also shed light on how he’s navigating the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Given that his portfolio spans beyond Hollywood, he hasn’t been significantly affected; however, he’s already predicting how both stars and stylists will likely respond once an agreement is reached. He told WWD he expects to see people “going all out” when the red carpets return. If and when this occurs, Bolden will be more than ready.

He said, “I like to think outside of the box and a lot of my moments have been super playful, so I’m going to stay consistent.”

Naomi Campbell addresses PrettyLittleThing backlash while elevating emerging Black designers

Naomi Campbell attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

When Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing collaboration was announced earlier this summer, backlash swiftly followed. Lost in the chatter was the fact that Campbell was using this collaboration to help bolster the talents of two young, emerging Black designers, Nigerian fashion up-and-comer Victor Anate and the Jamaican-born, New York-based creative Edvin Thompson of Theophillo.

Campbell told WWD she’s a “changemaker” and believes this collaboration aligns with that spirit.

“As a changemaker, I thought this was something that was a good thing to do. I know that it’s fast fashion and that people have their criticism. I’m not denying them,” she said. “But as a changemaker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognized and seeing them on a global platform.”

ESSENCE will honor Sergio Hudson and others during New York Fashion Week

Sergio Hudson and Keke Palmer attend the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

ESSENCE is gearing up to celebrate top Black designers, including Sergio Hudson, as it also hosts a hub for emerging Black creatives during New York Fashion Week.

According to a release to theGrio, two New York Fashion Week events, the ESSENCE Fashion House and Best in Black Fashion Awards are returning this year from Sept. 7 through Sept. 8. Hudson, who will be honored among others during the awards on Sept. 7, is this year’s “Designer of the Year.”

This honor for Hudson comes amid a busy year for the designer as many stars, including his current muse Keke Palmer, have been seen in his designs on the red carpet and beyond. Hudson and Palmer also star together on the cover of the publication’s September/October fashion issue.

On Sept. 8, ESSENCE Fashion House returns with industry insiders, models, designers and more to provide an opportunity for Black creatives to gain exposure and access to tools and resources to take their fashion industry goals to the next level.

Le Creuset x Sheila Bridges

Harlem Toile de Jouy Signature Round Dutch Oven by Sheila Bridges and Le Creuset. (Photo courtesy of Le Creuset)

According to a release to theGrio, the Harlem Toile de Jouy collection will celebrate New York City’s vibrant multicultural neighborhoods through Bridges’ signature Harlem Toile de Jouy print, featuring vignettes of Black city life. The line includes a cast iron Dutch oven, a stoneware pitcher, and four different stoneware mugs. The Harlem Toile de Jouy collection is available now at Bloomingdales, Le Creuset stores, and online at LeCreuset.com, with prices ranging from $28 to $430.

The Lip Bar will now be available at CVS!

(Photo courtesy of The Lip Bar)

Starting Sept. 5, Black-owned beauty brand The Lip Bar (TLB) will be available to purchase at CVS stores across the country. Since launching in 2012, TLB has grown a name for itself in the beauty industry, finding a home in retailers like Target and Walmart. Now, in what the brand calls its “biggest retail expansion to date,” consumers can shop the brand’s lip products in person at CVS starting Sept. 5. Additionally, in honor of the brand expanding its retail footprint into 3,000 CVS stores, TLB is hosting a $3,000 cash and product giveaway from Sept. 4 through Sept. 15.

Click here to explore The Lip Bar’s products.

PUMA’s We Are Legends launches carnival-inspired collection

(Photo courtesy of PUMA)

This week, PUMA’s employee-led collective of Black creatives, “We Are Legends,” announced its newest collection, “Mas Camp.” Inspired by Carnival, a global tradition that connects the diaspora, the 11-piece collection features bright colors, feather prints and masquerade details designed to exude the vibrant energy of carnival costumes. In addition to apparel, the collection includes three sneaker silhouettes: the classic Suede, Orkid and RS-X.

Starting Sept. 2, the We Are Legends: Mas Camp collection ($40 – $110) will be available on PUMA.com.

BeautyCon is BACK!

Attendees are seen during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 on August 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Beautycon)

After a multi-year hiatus that left fans longing for the latest trends, transformative tips, and inspiring conversations, BeautyCon is back to celebrate beauty and self-expression. Now under the ownership and management of Essence Ventures, the beauty convention’s return is set to take place from Sept. 16 to 17 in Los Angeles.

Reportedly returning with a new vision and mission, the festival’s 2023 programming includes masterclasses and panel discussions where some of the industry’s leaders will share tips, tricks and thoughts on topics like diversity, business, and more. Additionally, the event will feature musical performances and appearances from beauty founders like Diarrha N’diaye-Mbaye of Ami Cole, Sabrina Elba of S’ABLE Labs, rapper Saucy Santana, and some of the industry’s favorite content creators.

To learn more about the beauty event, visit beautycon.com

Nike celebrates marathoner Eliud Kipchoge with a new collection

(Photo courtesy of Nike)

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is an icon in the marathon world. Deemed the greatest marathoner, the Kenyan long-distance runner is primarily known to have run the fastest marathon in history. In anticipation of Eliud Kipchoge’s upcoming return in the September Berlin marathon, Nike has unveiled the EK Umoja Collection, named for the Swahili word for “unity.”

Honoring Kipchoge’s Kenyan heritage and his belief that “No Human is Limited,” the collection consists of apparel and five Nike running sneaker designs: the Nike Alphafly 2, Nike Vaporfly 3, Nike Zoom Fly 5, Pegasus 40, and Nike Victory track spike. According to Nike, the collection pays homage to the runner’s iconic triumph at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

The EK Umoja collection is available now at Nike.com

