Netflix announces ‘Blood & Water’ season 4, South African slate

The streamer also announced the return of popular series "Savage Beauty" and "Young, Famous & African."

Loading the player...

Netflix announced a slate of new content from South Africa over the weekend, including the fourth season of its hit series “Blood & Water.”

“Blood & Water” production still image. (Photo by Lindsey Appolis/Netflix)

As theGrio previously reported, the African series first debuted on Netflix in 2020, hailing from Nosipho Dumisa, one of South Africa’s most prominent directors. The series follows teen student Puleng Khumalo, who tries to unravel various mysteries, including the background of her sister, who was abducted at birth.

The streamer unveiled the fourth season of the hit drama as well as other new content at the TV conference MIP Africa, per Variety.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of content for the Middle East and Africa, shared in a statement, “We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers.”

During the announcement, Netflix revealed various new partnerships with South African filmmakers and productions. These new deals include plans for book adaptations with Akin Omotoso and Ochre Media, a “multi-project partnership” with Gambit Films, the production company behind “Blood & Water” and more.

“These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world,” Amadasun’s statement continues. “This is why we’re committed to investing in South Africa’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer.”

The full slate includes a second season of “Savage Beauty” and a third season of “Young, Famous & African.” A new series, “Miseducation,” was also announced, and reportedly follows “a self-absorbed Varsity student who finds her life turned upside down after her mother is arrested for corruption.” Check out the trailer below:

More can be found on the upcoming slate in Variety’s report, here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!