Colman Domingo commands as ‘Rustin’ in Netflix trailer

The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the Emmy Award-winner's biggest role yet as one of the most prolific figures of the civil rights movement.

The “Rustin” trailer is here! Colman Domingo stars in the first look at Netflix’s highly anticipated biopic on the famed civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is helmed by legendary director George C. Wolfe, and is set to hit Netflix later this year. Known most for being the architect of 1963’s historic March on Washington, Rustin’s story has largely gone untold compared to his counterparts of the time, until now.

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin with others in a production still from the upcoming film, “Rustin.” (Photo credit: Netflix)

The trailer wastes no time diving right into the action of the film, with Rustin mapping out the 1963 March on Washington while telling Martin Luther King Jr. to “own his power.” The clip also dives deep into the many layers of Rustin, who was Black and gay, and the various ways even his peers would weaponize and challenge him because of his sexual orientation.

“Your mere presence would derail the fight for racial justice in this country a good 10, 15 years,” someone tells Rustin in the clip. Rustin then states in a separate scene, “On the day that I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual.”

Check out the powerful trailer below:

The trailer gives fans a glimpse at the star-studded supporting cast, including Audra McDonald as Ella Baker, Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr. and more.

For more on the upcoming film, head to the Netflix site here.

