Derek Jeter says ‘having a boy is a little different for me’

Derek Jeter is gushing over fatherhood after welcoming his fourth child — and first boy — with wife Hannah Jeter in May.

The Jeters’ new addition, Kaius Green Jeter, arrived May 5, People reported at the time. According to the online baby name generator nameberry.com, Kaius is a male name of Latin origin meaning “rejoice.”

Former Major League Baseball player Derek Jeter walks down the fairway on the 10th hole during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 10, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“It’s been different for me because I have a younger sister, and then we had three girls, while Hannah had a brother. So having a boy is a little different for me,” the Hall of Famer told People in a new interview published Sept. 6. “But he’s been great so far,” he added.

Baby Kaius has three sisters: River Rose, age 17 months; Story Grey, age 4; and Bella Raine, age 5.

In February, the retired New York Yankee spoke about being a “girl dad” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” calling it “controlled chaos.”

“It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick — and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced,” said the 2000 World Series MVP.

In his latest interview with People, Jeter said his baby boy “is not mobile yet, which makes it easier, but I’m sure things will get complicated in the next few months.”

The Jeters managed to “pack in” some trips this summer with the kids, including a visit to the Bahamas for their oldest daughter’s birthday, who also accompanied Dad on a business trip to London.

“Now, we’re back in school,” the proud father shared with People.

“They’re back in school as of [last] Monday, so we have a couple of hours during the day,” Hannah Jeter, 33, added. “But then, they’re back and they’re super psyched. They come home with a lot of energy.”

Despite Jeter’s busy schedule with the kids, he remains committed to his partnership with Jeep.

“You almost spend more time in the car than you do at home, so it’s been a really great partnership for us,” he said.

“We started our partnership with Jeep in October 2022 and for us, it’s really authentic to who we are now and how our family has grown,” Derek told People.

