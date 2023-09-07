NBCUniversal Studio Group appoints Liz Jenkins as new chief business officer
Jenkins, in a position created by the NBCUniversal unit, will develop long-term business plans for the studio's creative hub.
NBCUniversal announced that Liz Jenkins will join the company as chief business officer for the Studio Group. The studio created the position for Jenkins.
Donna Langley, NBCUniversal Studio Group chair and chief content officer, made the announcement on Tuesday. Jenkins will report to Langley, working with her team to help develop and implement methods to address challenges in the media landscape. Jenkins will guide the long-range business plans to match the content strategy of the new studio creative hub.
“The media space has never been more dynamic, disruptive and frankly, disrupted,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the independent space to bear in the more interconnected, multi-platform landscape that Donna and her team are building at NBCUniversal Studio Group.”
Jenkins will take on her new role after a five-year tenure at Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s multimedia company. In 2018, she joined as chief financial officer, and became chief operating officer in 2021.
“Liz has established herself as an industry leader with a deep understanding of the complexities of our business and her unique perspective and varied experience fuel her drive for innovation,” Langley said in a statement. “She is a builder; whether it’s brands, individual projects, or culture. As the Studio Group continues to develop and adapt to the new industry climate, Liz will be an incredible partner to me and the broader NBCUniversal team.”
Jenkins started her career with GE and Credit Suisse. She worked with Sony Playstation and with Media Rights Capital as head of strategic ventures and senior vice president of corporate development and strategy, respectively.
