NBCUniversal Studio Group appoints Liz Jenkins as new chief business officer

Jenkins, in a position created by the NBCUniversal unit, will develop long-term business plans for the studio's creative hub.

Loading the player...

NBCUniversal announced that Liz Jenkins will join the company as chief business officer for the Studio Group. The studio created the position for Jenkins.

Donna Langley, NBCUniversal Studio Group chair and chief content officer, made the announcement on Tuesday. Jenkins will report to Langley, working with her team to help develop and implement methods to address challenges in the media landscape. Jenkins will guide the long-range business plans to match the content strategy of the new studio creative hub.

Liz Jenkins is now chief business officer at NBCUniversal Studio Group. Above, she was on stage in May during the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD)