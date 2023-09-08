Prince estate releases ‘Cream (Take 2)’ ahead of ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ super deluxe release

"Cream (Take 2)" is part of a seven-CD super deluxe reissue of Prince's 1991 double-platinum album, dropping in October.

Prince’s estate, NPG Records, and Paisley Park Enterprises have released a new song, “Cream (Take 2).” In partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records, the track promotes the forthcoming expanded reissue release of Prince’s “Diamonds & Pearls.”

“Cream (Take 2)” is an alternative, previously unreleased version of the hit song “Cream.” It features Prince playing with his then-band, The New Power Generation, including guitarist Levi Seacer Jr.; bassist Sonny Thompson; drummer Michael Bland; keyboardist Tommy Barbarella; and percussionist Kirk Johnson.

Compared to the final version, “Cream (Take 2)” features looser guitar work and less filtered bass sound. Prince’s vocal takes are more bluesy, his guitar solo is longer, and singer Rosie Gaines’ unforgettable background vocals are absent. The album version of “Cream” became Prince’s fifth and final No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.

“Cream (Take 2)” follows the first two previously unreleased songs released from Prince’s vault. Last month, the estate released “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” an unheard original track, and “Insatiable (Early Mix),” an alternative version of another hit single from “Diamonds & Pearls.”

“Diamonds & Pearls,” initially released in October 1991, became another hit album for Prince. Thanks to songs like “Cream,” “Insatiable,” “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night,” “Gett Off,” and the title track, the album sold two million copies, his biggest-selling album of the decade. On Aug. 24, Prince’s estate announced plans to release a super deluxe box re-release of “Diamonds & Pearls.”

The super deluxe version will include seven compact discs and a Blu-ray, containing a remastered version of the original album, single mixes and edits, 47 unreleased songs from Prince’s vault recorded in that era (three discs’ worth), and two CDs of live music from his Minneapolis club, a 1992 Live at Glam Slam concert. A 12-disc vinyl version of the super deluxe edition will also be available.

The accompanying Blu-ray contains digitally restored versions of Prince’s music videos from the album and performances from the 1992 Special Olympics and the 1992 Live at Glam Slam concert. The super deluxe edition will be released on Oct. 27.

