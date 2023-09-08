Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s second baby name revealed

The superstar couple is also parents to 15-month-old brother RZA Athelston, whom they welcomed in May 2022.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second baby boy in August; his name is no longer a secret.

According to People, the couple named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. The Blast obtained the birth certificate showing he was born on Aug. 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He joins 15-month-old brother RZA Athelston, whom RiRi and Rocky welcomed in May 2022. Baby RZA bears the name of Wu-Tang co-founder, The RZA.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” on May 1, 2023, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

An insider told People in a report published in August that “Rihanna feels her family is now complete” and “it’s something she’s always wanted.”

A separate insider told the National Enquirer that ASAP Rocky is willing to sign a prenup if Rihanna decides to marry him, RadarOnline reports.

“Rocky has been urging Rihanna to agree to marry for at least two years, and he’s happy to sign anything she wants as a show of faith,” the insider said. “But for now, Rihanna is still hedging her bets.”

Forbes reports that the Barbados native is a billionaire thanks to her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty, while ASAP has an estimated $20 million net worth. The rapper called Rihanna the “love of my life” in a 2021 interview with GQ and said starting a family is “in my destiny.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said before the birth of RZA.

After the birth of her firstborn, Rihanna told British Vogue in the March 2023 issue that she and ASAP Rocky are “best friends with a baby.”

“Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,” she added.

Rihanna recently gave fans a glimpse of her new Fenty x Puma campaign. The music superstar spoke to Footwear News about her vision for the soccer-inspired Puma Avanti sneaker.

“Football is a universal language that brings people together from all over the world, all walks of life, and I wanted to pay homage to that,” Rihanna told FN of the collection.

