Black in Style: The Coco Gauff effect, Fenty X Puma returns, and Halle Bailey covers Cosmo

This week in style, Hanifa launches at New York Fashion Week, Sofia Richie Grainge is David Yurman’s newest ambassador and more

This week, Coco Gauff has been serving major buzz, both on and off the court. As the young tennis star continues to defeat the odds at this year’s US Open, there’s been growing fascination with the youngest American to compete in the US Open finals since Serena Williams in 1999. In addition to being a tennis prodigy and an avid TikTok user, Gauff can also add “sneaker designer” to her resume. As part of her ongoing endorsement deal with New Balance, Gauff recently released the New Balance Coco CG1.

Coco Gauff models Coco CG1 sneaker (Photo: New Balance)

“The entire team at New Balance, from design to marketing, truly cares about me as a person and not just an athlete, and that relationship allowed us to create the Coco CG1,” said Gauff in a press release shared with theGrio.

Taking a modern twist to a vintage silhouette, the Coco CG1s feature design details that shed light on elements of the tennis player’s life. In addition to her signature on the shoe’s tongue and upper material, buyers will find a small basketball design on the left heel and a track spike on the right heel in honor of her parents’ athletic backgrounds. Similarly, the left shoe features the coordinates of the park where Gauff began her athletic journey and the quote “You can change the world with your racket” on the right shoe.

“I signed with New Balance at such a young age, and I am so excited to know that I will continue to work with them for a long time into the future!” Gauff added. “The Coco CG1 is a vintage-looking shoe with a modern twist, and I am so excited to get this in stores and see how people style it!”

Shop the Coco CG1 ($170) today on newbalance.com

Fenty X Puma returns — for the entire family

Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event, launching the Summer ’18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA)

After months of teasers and enigmatic posts, Rihanna has finally shared more details about the long-awaited return of Fenty X Puma. On Thursday, the Fenty mogul broke her silence surrounding the Puma collaboration rumors, sharing a first look at the new Fenty X Puma campaign on Instagram with the caption:

“We are back…reintroducing the Avanti. ⚽️ #FENTYxPUMA. Available Sept. 15 at puma.com & select retailers globally.”

When Rihanna first launched Fenty x Puma in 2014, she was a bachelorette. Today, she returns to the brand as an established multi-brand mogul and mother of two, which she says “allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

“This time around, we expanded our creations to kids ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” she added, per Footwear News. “We had to extend the line to kids so the whole family can be a part of this.”

According to Rihanna, the reimagined Avanti sneaker design pays homage to soccer’s “universal language that brings people together from all over the world, all walks of life.” Available in black and silver, fans can purchase the Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker ($160) starting Sept. 15.

Halle Bailey is Cosmopolitan’s latest cover star

(Photo: Cosmopolitan magazine)

For Cosmopolitan’s September/October Style Issue, the publication tapped actress and singer Halle Bailey as its cover star. Within the pages of the green monochromatic magazine cover, Bailey opened up about her upcoming projects, personal style, and famous locs. As “The Little Mermaid” star continues to grow, so has her style. So much so that the star reportedly laughs at some of her old red carpet moments.

“As I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” Bailey told Cosmopolitan. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life. My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister [Chloe]. She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence. As I’ve watched her, I’m like, That’s so cool. I hope one day I can do that. She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”

Though Bailey is exploring new sartorial styles, her love for her iconic loc’d tresses remains. When Halle and Chloe entered the mainstream, fans became fascinated with the versatility of the duo’s locs. Despite exploring various hairstyles like wigs, braids, and more, the actress affirmed her appreciation for her natural hairstyle.

“I love my locs. They’re like a sense of security for me because I’ve had them ever since I was young,” she added. “I’m used to them being a bit bigger and not being able to fit them under your wigs. It’s really cool to be able to switch up your looks from time to time but still embrace your natural self.”

Meet the dynamic Black women in the WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power 2023

Women’s Wear Daily, Footwear News (FN), and Beauty Inc. have announced this year’s “50 Women In Power.”

The list of women making an impact on fashion culture includes June Ambrose, who has been pushing boundaries since her days styling music videos in the early aughts; Serena Williams, who has been funding women-led ventures through Serena Ventures and helming her own clothing label, S by Serena; Rihanna, making headlines for maternity style while dropping a maternity Savage x Fenty line; Shonda Rhimes, whose Netflix series “Bridgerton” kicked off an entire “Regency-core” fashion movement that is inclusive; Monique Rodriguez, whose Mielle Organics brand went viral; Felecia Hatcher, who through her work as CEO of Pharrell’s Black Ambition initiative has helped entrepreneurs of color gain access to millions in funding; and Mandy Fields, CFO of E.L.F Beauty.

According to Yahoo News, the women were celebrated at an event held Thursday at the Rainbow Room in New York.

During her remarks, Hatcher said, “I’ve never looked at [womanhood] as a setback. Historically, we’ve just been knocked down and punched in the gut in every way possible, but that is a testament to our resilience, and we always get back up, show up, and show out.”

Hanifa hits the streets for New York Fashion Week

Hanifa Fall Winter 2023 Collection (Photo: Hanifa)

This week, Hanifa embraced “femininity in boldness,” releasing its Fall Winter 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week. Helmed by designer Anifa Mvuemba, the label’s latest collection features vibrant colorways, unique braided patterns, knit textures, and feminine renditions of classic masculine suit silhouettes. In honor of its NYFW release, the campaign’s setting showcases “the vivacious rhythm of the metropolis [New York City], a true haven for the modern boss woman.”

Explore the collection now at Hanifa.co

H&M and Heron Preston to launch new creative platform

Heron Preston attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Designer Heron Preston and H&M have teamed up to create a “collaborative platform, built on the pillars of design, advisory, special collections, empowering young talent, and circular innovation.” The new platform, H2, is part of a long-term exploratory partnership between Preston and the fashion retailer, in which the designer will join H&M’s advisory board. In an effort to redefine the future of creative partnerships, H2 will launch a mentorship program for young self-taught creatives and seasonal collections that will reportedly showcase Preston’s creative talent and “explore new concepts of durability, longevity, and versatility.”

“I always say, the face of fashion is all of us,” said Preston in a press release. “H&M speaks to so many different types of people around the globe and is a brand for everyone. I love to push the boundaries of what’s possible and felt like they were really interested in doing that with me. I admire a company as big as H&M that wants to take risks together because our shared belief is that real change must ultimately happen at a scale that touches ‘everyone.’”

Sofia Richie Grainge is David Yurman’s newest ambassador

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the David Yurman Sculpted Cable Launch Event on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for David Yurman )

Sofia Richie Grainge continues to win in the fashion arena.

On Tuesday, Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter was announced as the newest ambassador for luxury jewelry brand David Yurman. According to People, she will use her fashion It-girl chops to help the brand launch its new sculpted cable bracelet.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the launch of Sculpted Cable. The collection’s design is just so iconic and artistic — [and] so effortlessly classic,” Richie Grainge told People. “The shape of the bracelets is more modern and a little thinner, but still that classic cable that David Yurman is known for. I love the way it looks when the light hits it, especially with all the diamonds. The craftsmanship really sets it apart.”

The bracelet, available now, comes in a handful of styles, including 18K gold with pavé diamonds and silver, and retails between $3,900 and $9,500.

Sperry taps Chris Echevarria for limited-edition capsule collection

Sperry, the classic boat shoe brand (and private school uniform staple), is collaborating with Chris Echevarria for a limited-edition capsule collection. Echevarria, founder and creative director of Blackstock and Weber, will extend his visionary leadership to the Sperry team to help reimagine some of the brand’s signature styles.

“Partnering with Sperry is an incredible opportunity to reimagine icons that are deeply rooted in the history of American style,” said Echevarria, per WWD. “As a longtime fan of the Top-Sider, I’m excited and honored to receive such a prestigious opportunity.”

Though Sperry by Chris Echevarria is still in development, the first segment of the collection will reportedly be available in the first quarter of 2024.



