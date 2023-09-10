5 things to watch this weekend

New series like "The Changeling" and "Dreaming Whilst Black" have hit streaming, while returning shows like "Selling the OC" and "Billions" continue to entertain audiences.

From returning reality TV favorites to brand new movies and series on your favorite streamers, theGrio has your entertainment needs covered with 5 things ready for you to watch this weekend.

“The Changeling” (Apple TV+)

LaKeith Stanfield in “The Changeling,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Credit: Apple Tv+

“The Changeling” has finally arrived. The first three episodes of the highly anticipated “fairy tale for grownups” debuted on Friday on Apple TV+. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, the series is based on Victor LaValle’s book of the same name. It’s described as “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

Clark Backo stars opposite Stanfield in the series, with Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett filling out the rest of the cast. Check out the trailer for “The Changeling” below:

“Selling the OC” (Netflix)

Get ready for more of the “Selling” franchise. The hit Netflix real estate reality TV franchise is back for a second season of “Selling the OC.” Like the franchise’s main series “Selling Sunset,” “Selling the OC” focuses on an office of The Oppenheim Group, a professional real estate brokerage.

In addition to lavish, jaw-dropping homes, the series also contains plenty of fascinating drama within its cast. Brandi Marshall, one of the brightest stars to come out of the first season of “Selling the OC,” returns for the new season.

“I think I bring realness to The Oppenheim Group,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “I think I bring a different kind of tenacity.”

The full second season of “Selling the OC” is streaming now on Netflix.

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s latest film, “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” has hit the streamer. Led by “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, the film, described as “an open-hearted look at friendship and finding yourself in early adulthood,” is inspired by true events, focusing on best friends in Los Angeles, Jane (Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion).

“Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence — also known as ‘cakebarring,'” the official synopsis reads. “During their year of ‘cakebarring,’ Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.”

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” is streaming now on Prime Video.

“Dreaming Whilst Black” (Showtime/Paramount+)

“Dreaming Whilst Black,” which comes from London-based Big Deal Films and A24, has made its way across the pond after being acquired by Showtime. The acclaimed BBC Three series, which aired in the United Kingdom earlier this year, stars Adjani Salmon, who also co-created and co-wrote the series. It was acquired by

“Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream,” the synopsis reads. “However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love, and his own sense of reality.”

The first two episodes of “Dreaming Whilst Black” are available to watch now on Paramount+.

“Billions” (Showtime/Paramount+)

Our last recommendation is to catch up on “Billions.” The beloved Showtime season is currently airing its seventh and final season, with new episodes also dropping on Paramount+. The season kicked off in August and the final episode set for October, so there is plenty of time to catch up before the big series finale.

We of course love watching for Dola Rashad (who previously went by Condola). She plays Kate Sacker, a ball-busting badass in a series that is still entertaining in its final season. We also can’t get enough of Daniel Breaker as Scooter Dunbar and the newly-minted series regular Toney Goins, who plays Dunbar’s brilliant nephew Phillip Charyn.

Episodes of “Billions” are available to stream now on Paramount+.

