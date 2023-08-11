LaKeith Stanfield stars in chilling ‘The Changeling’ trailer

The upcoming series is based on the Victor LaValle novel of the same name.

Get ready for “The Changeling.” Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated series starring LaKeith Stanfield, based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming series is based on the book by Victor LaValle, and is described as a “fairy tale for grownups.” Written by Kelly Marcel (“Cruella,” “Venom”), the series is “a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

LaKeith Stanfield (left) and Clark Backo star in “The Changeling,” premiering Sept. 8 on Apple TV+. (Credit: Apple)

The trailer wastes no time diving into the spooky story, with Stanfield (Apollo) and Backo (Emmy) taking center stage as the romantic lead characters. Emmy recalls a trip to Brazil, where she encountered a woman who told her she had three wishes. While what happened to her after remains unseen, what is clear from the trailer is that Emmy’s experience with the mysterious woman has followed her back to New York City.

The trailer also features a chain of terrifying sequences throughout NYC, with hints of portals to other worlds threatening Apollo’s reality. A voice asks in the trailer, “Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?” Check out the clip below:

Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett join Stanfield and Backo in the cast. Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure,” “Queen & Slim”) serves as executive producer for the series and also directs the pilot.

As theGrio previously reported, “The Changeling” novel received critical acclaim at the time of its publication in 2017, and was on The New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2017 list.

The first three episodes of “The Changeling” drop Sept. 8 on Apple TV+.

