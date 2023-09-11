Michael Irvin settles lawsuit accusing Marriott hotel chain of interfering with NFL business relationship

Former Dallas Cowboys player Irvin filed a defamation and tortious interference in business relationship lawsuit against Marriott International Inc. and six others, including a Jane Doe.

Loading the player...

NFL wide receiver-turned-commentator Michael Irvin and Marriott International have come to an agreement after the hotel chain notified the league in February about an incident between him and a female employee just before Super Bowl LVII.

On Feb. 6, an unidentified woman complained to her employer, the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, that Irvin made sexually suggestive remarks to her in the lobby the night before, The Dallas Morning News reported. She also said he promised to track her down later in her workweek – accusations he denied. At the time, Irvin was a guest there.

Michael Irvin has reached a settlement with Marriott International Inc. following his $100 million defamation and business interference lawsuit against the hotel chain. (Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Irvin, 57, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, filed a $100 million defamation and tortious interference in business relationship lawsuit against Marriott International Inc. and six other individuals, including a Jane Doe.

“We are pleased that Mr. Irvin is dismissing his lawsuit against Marriott and all Marriott parties with prejudice and without any payment from Marriott,” Sara Conneighton, Marriott International’s vice president of communications and consumer PR in the U.S. and Canada, told theGrio. “We have always stood behind our people and their version of events and believe Mr. Irvin’s suit had no merit whatsoever.”

According to the Morning News, Irvin reportedly admitted to drinking throughout dinner that night and couldn’t remember the specifics of his conversation with the female Marriott staffer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee received the raw footage of his discussion with the woman in the lobby on March 10 and made it public four days later. The conversation lasted around one minute and 45 seconds, during which time Irvin initiated physical contact, which included brief arm pats and a handshake before they parted ways. In a 12-second period, the woman twice moved away from Irvin, seemingly uncomfortable.

After being kicked out of the hotel, ESPN and NFL Media canceled Irvin’s public engagements during Super Bowl week.

He did not face any criminal charges in the case.

In time for Sunday’s 14-game NFL slate in the first week of the 2023 regular season, NFL Media, the organization running the NFL Network, removed Irvin’s indefinite suspension.

Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media’s vice president of communication, confirmed to the Morning News that “Michael Irvin has been reinstated and will be a part of NFL Network’s coverage of the 2023 season.”

Irvin appeared on NFL Network Sunday morning following a seven-month hiatus, having last worked on the opening night of Super Bowl festivities on Feb. 6 in Phoenix. On Aug. 28, he appeared on Skip Bayless’ “Undisputed” program on FS1.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!