Ebony magazine releasing a print edition to celebrate hip-hop anniversary

The limited-edition print issue, published in collaboration with Mass Appeal, will include five original cover stories featuring Lil' Kim, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz.

Loading the player...

Ebony is helping celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The iconic Black magazine ceased print publishing in 2019 but will return to the format with a fall issue next week.

“For the past 50 years, Hip Hop has been a cornerstone in our community and an undeniable world force,” said Ashlee Glenn, Ebony’s executive vice president of brand and marketing, in a statement. She said the entertainers who will grace the covers were chosen “because they represent the excellence of the genre. Their style and business acumen are as influential to our culture as their musical prowess, and we could not miss this opportunity to give our loyal readers what they have long been asking for – a physical copy of our legendary print magazine.”

Lil’ Kim is one of five artists who will be featured on covers of a limited-edition print issue of Ebony as the magazine celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Above, the rapper performs onstage during the June 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The limited-edition print issue, which hits the streets on Sept. 19, will be published in collaboration with Mass Appeal, an entertainment company. It will include five original cover stories featuring veteran rap artists Lil’ Kim, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz.

Renowned photographers Keith Major and Shamaal Bloodman shot the images for the covers at various places in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

With the support of Google Pixel, Ebony.com will act as the digital hub for its multimedia material examining the legacy of hip-hop in areas such as activism, commerce and fashion. Mass Appeal’s “Hip Hop 50 List,” a curated article on Ebony.com, will honor the musicians, producers and industry trailblazers who have left a lasting impression in hip-hop music and beyond.

Ebony’s history of creating news stories that generate excitement and celebrate the best of Black culture has made the brand a leader in media.

The influential outlet “has been a pioneer publication documenting Black life in America since its inception,” said Jenya Meggs, Mass Appeal’s senior vice president of partnerships and content acquisition. She noted that Ebony “has photographed and profiled some of the most iconic figures” in the world of hip-hop, hailing them as performers “who have influenced culture and shaped society.” She added that Mass Appeal is pleased to work with Ebony “to continue documenting the moments that made history and those which undoubtedly will.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!