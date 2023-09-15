Shots fired near Sexyy Red video shoot, one dead, one injured: report

A suspect reportedly pulled out a gun nearby a Sexyy Red video filming in Florida and opened fire, killing one person and wounding another.

Loading the player...

Tragedy struck during a Sexyy Red music video filming after a gunman opened fire near the set, killing one person.

The incident occurred on Thursday while Sexyy Red taped a music video at Oakland Park Flea Market in Florida, according to TMZ. During the taping, a gunman opened fire, striking two individuals before fleeing the scene. Deputies said one person died and another suffered injuries.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time, TMZ reports.

(Left to right) DJ Sky High, Sexyy Red, and India Love attend Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration on Aug. 5, 2023, at Clè Houston in Houston. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident to determine if the shooting was linked to the actual video shoot. The deputies took two people into custody, but no formal arrests were made, according to Local 10 News.

“All we just hear is ‘bop, bop, bop, bop,’ one witness said, according to Local 10 News. “Everybody started running, bumping into each other — it was just crazy.”

Sexyy Red responded to the shooting via her Instagram Stories, sending condolences to the families of the killed and wounded victims. She also stated that the shooting “happened at a gas station across the street from the video set.”

“Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.” Sexyy Red thanked her team for hiring off-duty officers and said the video, featuring rapper Sukihana, continued at a different location and wrapped without incident.

TheGrio reached out to Sexyy Red for further comments but received no response.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!