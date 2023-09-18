Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open final match tops men’s, breaks ESPN record in viewership

Over three million people watched Gauff's win last week, making hers ESPN's most-watched-ever major women's tennis championship.

Loading the player...

Coco Gauff continues to make history.

The 19-year-old tennis pro’s Grand Slam triumph made television ratings history on ESPN, per recent reports, becoming its most-watched-ever major women’s tennis championship.

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women’s Singles Final match on Day 13 of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 9, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, 3.4 million people tuned in to watch the American player’s win, making it “the most-viewed Major Women’s Championship ever” on the sports channel, even topping the men’s championship ratings in the same year. Now, Gauff’s history-making win is its second most-viewed U.S. Open telecast overall, only behind Serena Williams’ last match in 2022. It stands as ESPN’s most-streamed telecast of the 2023 tournament as well.

It was an exciting U.S. Open overall for the network, with both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s tournaments averaging 2.8 million viewers. It is currently the second most-viewed U.S. Open of all time, behind the 2019 tournament.

This is just one of many records Gauff has broken in her career. She splashed onto the scene at 15 years old as the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history, fans may remember. With her latest win, Gauff is the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since Williams’ victory in 1999.

As theGrio’s Haniyah Philogene recently noted, Gauff’s inspirational quotes have left millions just as inspired as her historic wins. The pro’s post-Grand Slam win speech went viral immediately, with her thanking “the people who didn’t believe” in her.

“Like a month ago, I won a 500 title,” she said, “and people said I would stop at that.”

“Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title, and people were saying that was the biggest I was going to get,” Gauff added. “So three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!