Watch: Republicans are outraged by relaxed dress code policy in the U.S. Senate

Some GOPers criticized Schumer for making a change to the dress code to accommodate Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

Loading the player...

Many Congressional Republicans are up in arms after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., instructed the Senate sergeant-at-arms on Friday to stop enforcing the traditional business attire dress code for U.S. senators.

Some Republicans criticized Schumer for making a change to the dress code to accommodate Junior Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, who has been spotted wearing casual outfits on the U.S. Capitol grounds on several occasions.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) arrives for a news conference on Sept. 12 following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, D-GA, took to X and wrote, “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions.”

“Stop lowering the bar,” she continued.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!