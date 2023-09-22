5 things to watch this weekend

"Love is Blind" and "Sex Education" return to Netflix, while "Young Love" makes a splash on Max.

From riveting reality TV and docuseries, to the return of some of our favorite drama series, theGrio is back with five shows for you to watch this weekend.

Love is Blind

Aaliyah Cosby in episode 501 of “Love is Blind.” (Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

Netflix’s hit reality TV dating series is back for a fifth season, once again introducing viewers to hopefuls looking for love, this time in Houston. Like seasons’ past, the show puts singles in pods, where they are able to date other potential suitors and connect in all ways except one: they can’t see what the other person looks like, truly asking if “love truly is blind.”

TheGrio had a chance to screen the new season ahead of its debut, and we can confirm the series contains the show’s signature jaw-dropping moments and drama, while containing some of the biggest twists to hit the “Love is Blind” stage yet. Check out the trailer for the addicting fifth season below:

Sex Education

“Sex Education” returns to Netflix for a fourth and final season. The streamer’s coming-of-age series has maintained a loyal fanbase since its premiere in 2019, and gets a proper send-off with brand-new episodes to wrap up the major storylines.

The show also highlights a final performance from Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, his breakout role on the series. While Gatwa is gearing up to take over “Doctor Who” in a historic turn, this gives fans a chance to say goodbye to the signature character.

The Super Models

Let’s take it back to the 1980s! The latest Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Super Models,” is a smart and engaging look at Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, four of the biggest names in fashion and modeling history.

Diving deep into their era-defining contributions and various hurdles they faced solo and as a foursome, the project, from Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams, is “the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.” Check out the trailer below:

“The Super Models” is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Young Love

A perfect feel-good watch for the weekend is here with “Young Love.” The animated series is a spin-off that “expands” on the Academy Award-winning 2019 short, “Hair Love.” Boasting major voice talent including Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) and Issa Rae, the series centers around two African American millennial parents “as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life.”

As they raise their daughter, Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway), the couple “juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves.” Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Debra Wilson also lend their voices in supporting roles in the series.

The first four episodes of “Young Love” are streaming on Max, with episodes dropping weekly until the final four hit Max on Oct. 5.

American Horror Story

“AHS” is back! The popular anthology series from Ryan Murphy has returned for a 12th season of scares just in time for spooky season. “American Horror Story: Delicate,” like previous seasons, brings together an ensemble of notable names, this time with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Kim Kardashian entering the universe.

Check out the trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” below:

The first episode of “American Horror Story: Delicate” is available to stream now on Hulu.

