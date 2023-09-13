Issa Rae, Scott Mescudi star in ‘Young Love’ animated series trailer

The upcoming animated series, which debuts on Max next week, is born from Matthew Cherry's Academy Award-winning 2019 short film, "Hair Love."

Get ready for “Young Love.” Issa Rae, Scott Mescudi and a host of other Black talents are starring in the upcoming animated series spin-off of the Academy Award-winning 2019 short, “Hair Love.”

Like the acclaimed short that preceded it, “Young Love” comes from the mind of creator Matthew A. Cherry. Described as a series that “expands” on the short, show officials say “Young Love” is “an honest, heartfelt, and comedic glimpse into the lives of African American millennial parents Stephen Love (Mescudi) and Angela Young (Rae) as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life.”

Animated characters (from left) Angela Young (voiced by Issa Rae), Zuri Young Love (Brooke Monroe Conaway) and Stephen Love (Scott Mescudi) are shown in a scene from “Young Love.” (Photo: Courtesy of Max)

The synopsis reveals Angela’s “struggles to balance her work as a stylist with the demands of parenthood,” while in remission following a cancer battle and as Stephen attempts to forge a “career as a musician in an ultra-competitive industry.”

Rae and Mescudi, who’s known in the music world as Kid Cudi, are joined by Brooke Monroe Conaway, who voices their “fearless” daughter, Zuri. “This tight-knit Chicago family juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves,” the synopsis concludes.

The “Young Love” supporting cast is also filled with recognizable names, including Loretta Devine (Gigi Young), Harry Lennix (Russell Young), Tamar Braxton (Star), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sheree) and Debra Wilson, who’s voicing additional characters.

TheGrio reported on the series when it was first announced in July 2020.

At the time, Cherry expressed his gratitude and excitement in a statement, saying, “I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film ‘Hair Love’ as an animated series. Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get ‘Young Love’ out to the world.”

The first four episodes of “Young Love” drop on Thursday, Sept. 21 on Max. The season will then continue to drop four episodes weekly, with the final four hitting Max on Oct. 5.

