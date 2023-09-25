Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hospitalized for internal bleeding

The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital on Friday after coughing up blood.

Loading the player...

Krayzie Bone, founding member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is hospitalized over lung issues.

The two-time Grammy Award winner checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital on Friday after coughing up blood, according to KTLA 5. Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, received a CAT scan, which discovered the issues coming from a leaky artery.

On Sunday, the “Days of Our Livez” rapper was placed on a ventilator and sedated after bleeding continued following surgery. Henderson has long suffered from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes granulomas, inflamed tissue, in organs of the body.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony attends the premiere of USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Feb. 22, 2018, at Avalon in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Since news of Henderson’s hospitalization, several peers have expressed concern over his condition on social media. Bizzy Bone, his Bone Thugs-N-Harmony groupmate posted well-wishes on his Instagram Stories. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James asked Twitter followers to pray for Henderson. James, like Henderson, is an Ohio native.

Fellow hip-hop star and Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J posted “Prayers up for Krayzie Bone” on Twitter.

In December 2021, Three 6 Mafia performed with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a contentious installment of the online music series, “Verzuz.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are among the most influential rap groups of the 1990s. Their brand of melodic rapping heard on songs like “Tha Crossroads,” “Look Into My Eyes,” “1st of Tha Month,” and “If I Could Teach the World,” paved the way for the current wave of artists like Drake, Travis Scott and Anderson .Paak.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!