‘The Wiz’ slated to return to Broadway in 2024

Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox and more will star in the highly anticipated revival.

Loading the player...

It’s “A Brand New Day!” “The Wiz,” which just kicked off its U.S. tour, has officially set a date for its Broadway return.

As theGrio previously reported, “The Wiz” is enjoying its first major revival in 40 years. With a creative team including Amber Ruffin, Schele Williams, and JaQuel Knight, the new production is officially on the road, hitting major cities in the U.S. before returning to “The Great White Way” in 2024.

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

The tour opened over the weekend in Baltimore, where the show first premiered almost 50 years ago, per Deadline. The musical was warmly received over the weekend, with the sold-out audience giving the performers five standing ovations.

The show will be in previews in March of 2024, featuring Wayne Brady as the titular role of “The Wiz,” Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, and Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy. Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Avery Wilson join as the Lion, the Tinman, and the Scarecrow, respectively.

“The Wiz,” which first debuted in 1974, has become one of the most beloved shows in the Black theater community and the American musical theater canon at large. The original production starring Stephanie Mills won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and enjoyed a well-known film adaptation in 1978 starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne, and Richard Pryor.

“The Wiz” will begin previews on March 29, 2024, with opening night set for Wednesday, April 17 at the Marquis Theatre.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!