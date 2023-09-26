Usher announces new album, ‘Coming Home’

Usher's new album will drop on Feb. 11, 2024, the same day he is slated to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher’s recently announced Super Bowl Halftime Show performance will come with new music. On Feb.11, 2024, the same day as the Super Bowl, the music superstar will release his new album, “Coming Home.”

On Sunday, the eight-time Grammy Award winner first announced news of his ninth studio album on social media. Usher revealed the cover art, a photo of his back adorned with chains while holding a peach, and a link to Apple Music to pre-order the album.

“Coming Home” will be a 20-track album via mega/gamma recordings. While most of the tracklist has yet to be disclosed, the album will include “Good Good,” his collaborative single featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, released this August. “Coming Home” will be the follow-up to Usher’s 2016 album, “Hard II Love,” which featured “No Limit,” a top 10 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart single with Young Thug.

Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Usher explained the meaning behind the album title during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe while announcing his Super Bowl headlining gig. Usher said “Coming Home” signifies a reunion with record executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid and calls the album a “celebration of music.”

“Coming home in many other ways as you get more acclimated,” Usher said. “When I put out more records and also to put more visuals, actually begin to really understand it. But I think that it is something to be celebrated.”

The Super Bowl in February, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will be Usher’s first time headlining the event. He made a brief cameo at the 2011 Super Bowl, headlined by hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas. Usher performed his hit “OMG” with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

As fans wait for “Coming Home” and the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, Usher will continue thrilling fans with his lengthy Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM Grand. In August, Usher announced extended dates for his popular Las Vegas show, which will end in December.

