BET to premiere ‘Rap City’ docuseries in October

"Welcome to Rap City" is a three-part docuseries about BET's popular hip-hop and rap TV show that ran from 1989 to 2008.

BET announced that it will air a documentary series on its show “Rap City.” The three-part series, made in partnership with Mass Appeal, is part of a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, airing three nights in a row at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 – 12.

“Welcome to Rap City” will chronicle BET’s famous daily music show that features music videos, interviews, and freestyle performances from rap artists like Common, A Tribe Called Quest, Geto Boys, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Outkast, and many others. “Rap City” originally premiered in 1989 and became one of the network’s most popular shows until its end in 2008.

“We are thrilled to commemorate City,” a series much like the genre that was ahead of its time, and proudly show viewers the impact this series had on music and culture over our three-night event,” said Sam D. Walker II, VP of Music Specials and Productions, BET. “Hip Hop is in the DNA of BET. With our esteemed partners at Mass Appeal, we can’t wait to showcase some historical gems from the longest-running rap show during the genre’s landmark anniversary.”

Episode one, “Building a City,” will discuss the show’s beginning in Washington, D.C. It chronicles hip-hop in the 1980s and how the growing culture created a need for a show like “Rap City.” Episode two, “The Notorious Bassment,” shows the series’ evolution, notably when host Big Tigger introduced “The Bassment” segment. The final episode, “A Changing City,” focuses on the show’s shift from D.C. to New York and how BET’s “106 & Park” and the growing digital era began to affect “Rap City.”

The series will include never-before-seen footage from BET’s vault and interviews with acts like Tip “T.I.” Harris, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Eve, Trina, and more. Charlamagne Tha God, Kevin Liles, and DJ Drama will also appear in the docuseries.

Viewers will see how the popular hip-hop show was created, hearing the stories from the movers and shakers of the show both in front and behind the scenes, including “Rap City” producer John “Dr. Teeth” Tucker and former BET CEO Debra Lee.

The series will also feature interviews and appearances from many of the show’s original hosts, like Big Tigger, Big Lez, Chris “The Mayor” Thomas, Hans “Prime” Dobson, Prince DaJour, Joe Clair, Mad Linx, J-Nicks and Q45.

