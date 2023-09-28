‘The Golden Bachelor’ brings a new spin to Bachelor Nation

Get ready for a more mature version of “The Bachelor.” The brand new Bachelor Nation series, “The Golden Bachelor,” premieres tonight on ABC and will introduce 22 60-plus women looking for love with 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner.

As most reality dating shows consist of 20- and 30-somethings looking for love, this new series offers a refreshing spin on the format. With “The Golden Bachelor,” all 22 contestants come with wisdom, experience and plenty to offer in the love department.

Leading the series is Turner, a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather who lives in Indiana. Per an official description in Entertainment Weekly, Turner is “ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.”

ABC released a contestant introduction video filled with women who speak to their strengths as potential matches for Turner. In the clip previewed in Entertainment Weekly, Natascha, a 60-year-old pro-aging coach and speaker, states, “Age is just a number and not a limitation.” A New Yorker, Natascha “just wants to find someone with whom to enjoy the simple things in life.”

Sandra, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, also states she is “ready to find love in the clip.” She adds, “Well hell, I’ve been ready to find love for a long time, people!” Maria, a 60-year-old health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey, wants more than just love.

Described as “a firecracker that’s ready to find a spark,” she proclaims in the video, “I am looking for a love adventure … with a cherry on top!” Check out the clip below:

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres tonight, Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

