Watch: Alena McQuarter is a young icon giving Black girl magic

Alena McQuarter is the youngest Black person to be accepted into medical school in the United States, the second-youngest person to be accepted into medical school overall and the youngest person ever to work as an intern at NASA. McQuarter stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss where she derives her determination and motivation from.

The 14-year-old said her motivation comes from showing girls all over the world that there are ample opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or whatever they want to accomplish. McQuarter strives to show the world that, although she’s young and Black, she can do amazing things.

A principal early in McQuarter’s career said young girls of color can’t get good grades or pass standardized tests. The STEM expert said she persevered by never letting anyone tell her “no.” Alena McQuarter gives a new meaning to the phrase “Black girl magic.”

