Beyoncé drops ‘Renaissance’ concert film trailer

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" is slated for a theatrical release on Dec. 1. Its two-minute preview highlights the tour's attendees before and after her shows across America.

Beyoncé has announced that a concert film documenting her Renaissance World Tour will be released on Dec. 1. The superstar released a trailer for the film, titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

The two-minute trailer includes narration from Beyoncé over behind-the-scenes scenes of the tour. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” the 33-time Grammy Award winner shares over a black-and-white montage of photos capturing her backstage with her children.

Beyoncé announced that a film documenting her Renaissance World Tour will be released on Dec. 1. Above, the superstar is shown in February accepting a Grammy for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance.” (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

The new trailer highlights the tour’s attendees and how they dressed up to match the style aesthetic of the “Renaissance” album. Beyoncé says in the trailer: “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.” There is footage of the fans before and during the shows, including professionally shot and fan-shot videos.

Beyoncé released the trailer on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

The caption of her Instagram post cited lyrics from “All Up In Your Mind,” a song on the “Renaissance” LP: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.” It just as easily could be a comment to her many fans and critics who wondered if and when Beyoncé would release visuals for “Renaissance,” as it is the first time in her career that she released an album with no accompanying music videos.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will be the latest occasion in which Beyoncé directs a documentary about one of her concerts. In 2019, she directed “Homecoming,” a Netflix concert film documenting her 2018 Coachella performances. She received an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding directing for a variety special, one of four prize nominations the film earned.

The trailer came one day after the final Renaissance World Tour concert, in Kansas City. The show initially was slated to take place two weeks ago, on Sept. 18, but Beyoncé postponed the show due to “production logistics and scheduling issues.”

As of August, the Renaissance World Tour grossed over $461.3 million, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, according to Today. The album “Renaissance” is certified platinum and includes two Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles, “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

Fans can pre-order tickets to “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” at beyoncefilm.com. The tickets are available via AMC Theaters, Fandango, Regal and Cinemark.

