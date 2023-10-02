Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 fall fashion essentials for men?

Fall is officially here and let’s not act like one of the best parts of the new season isn’t the fly fashion. I’m not just talking about the women, but for the fellas too. Bring on the chelsea boots, trench coats, and desirable cologne. Listen in as theGrio hosts Jahliel Thurman and Ahmeer Holt share their go-to’s for fall essentials.

