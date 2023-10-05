Garcelle Beauvais on partnering with the Kellogg Foundation campaign ‘Pockets of Hope,’ ‘RHOBH’ season 13: This year is a lot lighter’

TheGrio caught up with the actress and reality star, who shared her very personal connection to the campaign.

Loading the player...

Garcelle Beauvais and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation have come together to give back. The actress, producer and reality star has partnered with the foundation’s Pockets of Hope, which aims to “build bright and equitable futures for Haitian children, families and communities.”

Garcelle Beauvais (Ryan West Photo)

For Beauvais, the partnership with Pockets of Hope was an incredibly organic one. “I love my country and I’ve always been proud to say I’m Haitian,” she told us. “Even when there were negative connotations back in the day, I never shied away from saying where I’m from and being proud of it.”

“Pockets of Hope just made so much sense,” Beauvais gushed. “When they came to me and said they were doing this initiative, and it’s really helping the people that are on the ground in Haiti … that to me is the really appealing thing. It’s going to the people that are already doing great work there and supporting them.”

Working to change the narrative around Haiti, Pockets of Hope highlights the progress of local initiatives in “expanding access to quality education for children, improving healthcare, and creating economic opportunities.” As part of the Pockets of Hope campaign, the Kellogg Foundation has made a commitment of $30 million to Haiti over the next three years, while calling on others to collectively commit to $60 million.

“For me, it was a win-win,” Beauvais added. I get to support my country and align myself with an organization that I trust … it made perfect sense.”

La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, shared her excitement regarding Beauvais’ partnership with Pockets of Hope. “This has been a pleasure for me,” the CEO shared with us. “She has been a champion for Haiti for her entire career, and it was really impressive to see how she was using her voice to call attention to what was needed in Haiti and to bring others to Haiti. We had committed ourselves to Haiti for at least a generation, so it just made sense for us to partner.”

Akayè, Haiti – Day 2 (Photo courtesy W.K. Kellogg Foundation)

“Every little bit helps,” Beauvais said when speaking about how her audience can help support Pockets of Hope. She explained that by visiting the official site, you can read more and “figure out what you can bring to the table,” saying, “It’s all about bringing your community together. That’s what we’re doing with Kellogg Foundation and my community, bringing those together and seeing what we can accomplish.”

Beauvais also had time for a “Real Housewives” chat. As theGrio previously reported, we are weeks away from the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and viewers will get to see her fourth official season, which she describes as “lighter” than years past.

“I can’t believe I am still here,” she quipped. “Last year was really hard, it was very toxic and my children were involved … this year is a lot lighter. Although we do have personal stories … before it was really surface but now you really get to see what we go through on a day-to-day.”

Beauvais is also gearing up for BravoCon, Bravo’s official fan event set to descend upon Las Vegas this fall. “Vegas is going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I love seeing all of the other women from the different franchises that I don’t get to see on a regular basis. I am looking forward to seeing the women from the new ‘New York,’ and I always look forward to seeing the ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Potomac’ women.”

For more on Pockets of Hope, head to the official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!