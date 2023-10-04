‘RHOBH’ season 13 trailer: Meet the newest Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley

The beloved franchise returns for a brand new season this month.

Get your diamonds ready. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is officially back for another season, reuniting viewers with mainstays like Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, while introducing new faces, including Annemarie Wiley.

Over a year since the dramatic season 12 reunion aired on Bravo, the break between seasons is seemingly an abnormal one for viewers. Considering the fractured nature of the group last season, the brief pause may have been worth it, as the official trailer delivers on all fronts we’ve come to expect in the housewives world: fashion, gossip and drama.

The full cast includes Beauvais, Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newbie Wiley. The second Black full-time housewife in this city, Wiley is described as “a force to be reckoned with.” The certified registered nurse anesthetist is married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

Per Bravo’s official bio, Wiley “thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn.”

The trailer highlights these traits, as she butts heads with Minkoff, who returns for her third season this year. “I want a thank you for giving you something to talk about and making your ass relevant,” Wiley tells Minkoff in the clip.

Beauvais, who has had her fair share of drama in the series, returns for her fourth season. This year it seems the viewers will get an even deeper look at her personal life, specifically her dynamic with her sons. In the trailer, one of her children opens up about her parenting style. In a confessional, the actress and producer emotionally says, “It makes me feel like a failure.”

Elsewhere, the main drama of the season seems to circle around separation rumors between Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

