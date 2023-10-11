Watch: HBCU graduates on homecoming do’s and don’ts

For homecoming season, HBCU graduates share do's and don'ts for students currently enrolled and proud alumni returning to celebrate.

Loading the player...

It is homecoming season for historically Black colleges and universities. During this week, students currently enrolled and alumni come together to celebrate their HBCU. These are fun, festive days filled with different activities such as pep rallies, concerts, vendor bazaars, tailgating, the football game and more.

TheGrio spoke to HBCU graduates, and they shared some do’s and don’ts for homecoming.

From left: Denise Caldwell (Howard University), Ellisiah Hall (Lincoln University), Calvin Pierre (Howard University), Akanke Jackson (Virginia State University), Desmond Fitzgerald (Virginia State University), Bianca Garwood (Howard University), Chris Thomas (Clark Atlanta University) (Photo: Joseph Stancavich)

From left: Sekou Jackson (North Carolina A&T University), Desiree Salley (Morris Brown College), Taiia Smart Young (Johnson C. Smith University), Charles Galbreath(Tennessee State University), Ashley Jones (Norfolk State University), Courtney Haywood (Norfolk State University). (Photo: Joseph Stancavich)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!